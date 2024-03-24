Ruling quarter shows loyalty to India shamelessly: BNP’s Hafiz

The BNP leader said this while addressing a discussion on unprotected independence, human rights and endanged Bangladesh due to lack of democracy and future course of action in this context. Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal organised the discussion at Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) on Saturday.

“Whenever the Awami League general secretary (Obaidul Quader) faces a crisis, he says, ‘Delhi is there, we’re also there’. They don’t feel ashamed to say so,” Hafiz Uddin Ahmed said.

“This government will be in power if Delhi is there. How far they are acknowledging loyalty to the shelter of the neighbouring country! Did we take part in the war for this? The independent people of Bangladesh will never accept this servitorship,” he added.