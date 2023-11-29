Raushan Ershad decides not to join polls

Jatiya Party’s chief patron and opposition leader in parliament Raushan Ershad has announced not to participate in the polls as the party has undermined her.
Raushan made the announcement following a meeting with her supporters on Wednesday night in a written speech.
“I took part in the general elections in 2014 and 2018 for the sake of the country and democracy. I welcomed announcement of election this time and prepared to join the polls.” She said.
Raushan claimed many tested leaders-activists were deprived due to non-cooperation from JaPa chairman GM Quader and secretary general Mujibul Haque.
“I cannot take part in the election as leaders of party were undermined,” Raushan added.