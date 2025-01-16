DUCSU elections being discussed

The talks centering Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) have been resurfacing after the fall of the Awami League government in a student-people uprising. All student organisations have raised the demand of holding the DUCSU polls. However, some of the organisations including Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) sought reforms of the DUSCU constitution before the election.

Under these circumstances, Dhaka University authorities formed a seven-member committee for amending the DUCSU constitution. The committee held its first meeting on 1 January. The committee on 22 January sent letters to 22 organisations active on the campus seeking their opinions for the reforms. The committee first asked the student bodies to give their opinions within 8 January but later extended the deadline to 14 January.

Till 14 January, seven student organisations including Chhatra Federation and Islami Chhatra Shibir submitted reform proposals. The proposals include bringing balance of power in the DUCSU constitution. Different organisations also proposed that the DU vice chancellor (who is the president of DUCSU) cannot have any executive power in its operation and the elected members of the DUCSU will have the jurisdiction to take decisions and run its activities.

Besides, the student organisations have proposed adding the date of DUCSU polls as the ‘calendar event’, refixing the age limit for contestants (current maximum age is 30 years) and changing names of different secretarial posts.

DUSCU constitution amendment committee’s member and DU proctor Saifuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo that the committee is taking opinion from all stakeholders. The committee will prepare a report in the quickest possible time and submit it to the VC after compiling these recommendations.

JCD did not submit the proposal till yesterday. JCD’s central general secretary Nasir Uddin told Prothom Alo that the DUSCU election should be held after amending its constitution. The organisation will submit its proposal today.

Meanwhile, Shibir’s DU unit president SM Farhad wants DUCSU elections within February. He said the constitution can be amended within January if the DU authorities want.