No need to change electoral system: Former CEC Abu Hena

Former chief election commissioner Abu Hena feels there is no need to bring any changes in the existing electoral system.

He said the existing system could be proven effective. The people of the country are also quite familiar with the system. Success of an election depends on the implications of electoral rules. The election commission needs a competent group of people.

The EC reform commission held a meeting with the former CEC at the Nirbachan Bhaban (Election Building) in the capital’s Agargaon area Monday.