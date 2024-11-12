No need to change electoral system: Former CEC Abu Hena
Former chief election commissioner Abu Hena feels there is no need to bring any changes in the existing electoral system.
He said the existing system could be proven effective. The people of the country are also quite familiar with the system. Success of an election depends on the implications of electoral rules. The election commission needs a competent group of people.
The EC reform commission held a meeting with the former CEC at the Nirbachan Bhaban (Election Building) in the capital’s Agargaon area Monday.
Abu Hena spoke to the newspersons after the meeting.
There have been proposals for a proportional representation system as an alternative to the existing electoral system.
Speaking regarding this Abu Hena said, “We cannot say that the country which adopted the proportional representation system, is doing any better. Countries like Nepal and Israel are not doing well even after introducing the proportional representation system.”
“Instead of changing the system, we must improve the existing electoral system as people of the country are habituated to this system. So we need to turn it into effective arrangements that would ensure a free and fair election,” he stated.
Abu Hena, who served as the chief election commissioner during the national elections of 1996, said it will not bring any good result until the laws are implemented properly, no matter how appropriate the laws are.
He further said success of an election depends mostly on the implementation of the electoral laws. It’s quite an important aspect of an election.
Stating that the EC needs competent people, he expressed an EC faces multifaceted challenges to hold a fair election when its officials are not eligible for the work.
Abu Hena rather stressed on the reform of political practices in the country saying, “The party nomination process should be done more properly. The candidates should be chosen by the people at the grassroots. Competent candidates should be nominated through a primary election held locally.”
He said the proposal of introducing a bicameral parliament must be settled by the political parties.
In response to another question, the former CEC said, “It is possible to hold a free and fair election even under the rule of a partisan government if the officials are honest and competent as it is in India.”
Speaking to the media, election commission reform committee chief Badiul Alam Mazumdar said, “We are reviewing the laws and provisions now. We hope to submit a proposal to the government within the stipulated time.”
“We are receiving a number of proposals every day. For instance, many are proposing for the proportional electoral system. In that case, we will need an amendment of the constitution. However, we are yet to finalise anything,” he added.