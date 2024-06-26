BNP announces rally in Dhaka demanding Khaleda Zia’s release

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced this at a press briefing after a joint meeting of the party Wednesday.

Several central standing committee members of the party and its leaders of the Dhaka city committees attended the joint meeting at the party’s Naya Paltan headquarters.

While announcing the programmes, Mirza Fakhrul said Khaleda Zia is very sick, she could die at any moment. But she is not being provided with the facility of better treatment on the excuse of the court. That is why they were taking the programmes.

Former prime minister Khaleda Zia has been undergoing medical treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka since Friday. A pacemaker was fitted in her heart two days ago.

The BNP chairperson’s personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain said the pacemaker has been working well. The physicians have shifted her to the cabin. They are providing medical care to her round-the-clock.