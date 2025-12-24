Fakhrul announces constituencies for Manna, Saki, Nurul, Bobby

The BNP has conceded another 10 seats to several parties, including the Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar), the National People’s Party (NPP), Islami Oikya Jote and the Gono Odhikar Parishad.

The party has also disclosed which seats the leaders of these parties will contest from.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir disclosed the names of allied party candidates for these 10 constituencies at a press conference at the party chairperson’s political office in Gulshan, on Wednesday.

At the same press conference, Redowan Ahmed, secretary general of Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmed’s party Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), joined the BNP.

In the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election, he will contest from the Cumilla-7 constituency as a BNP candidate.

He had previously been elected a member of parliament from this constituency and also served as a state minister during the BNP government.