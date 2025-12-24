Fakhrul announces constituencies for Manna, Saki, Nurul, Bobby
The BNP has conceded another 10 seats to several parties, including the Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar), the National People’s Party (NPP), Islami Oikya Jote and the Gono Odhikar Parishad.
The party has also disclosed which seats the leaders of these parties will contest from.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir disclosed the names of allied party candidates for these 10 constituencies at a press conference at the party chairperson’s political office in Gulshan, on Wednesday.
At the same press conference, Redowan Ahmed, secretary general of Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmed’s party Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), joined the BNP.
In the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election, he will contest from the Cumilla-7 constituency as a BNP candidate.
He had previously been elected a member of parliament from this constituency and also served as a state minister during the BNP government.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said National Democratic Movement (NDM) chairman Bobby Hajjaj has joined the BNP and will contest from the Dhaka-13 constituency.
National People’s Party (NPP) chairman Fariduzzaman Farhad will contest from Narail-2, and as the NPP is not registered, he will run in the election with the BNP’s paddy sheaf symbol.
Mirza Fakhrul said Revolutionary Workers Party of Bangladesh general secretary Saiful Haque will contest from Dhaka-12, Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna from Bogura-2, Gono Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque from Patuakhali-3, and Ganosamhati Andolan chief coordinator Zonayed Saki from Brahmanbaria-6.
BNP has left Pirojpur-1constituency to National Party (Kazi Zafar) chairman Mostofa Jamal Haidar, Jashore-5 to Islamic Unity Alliance’s Mufti Rashid, and Jhenaidah-4 to Gono Odhikar Parishad general secretary Muhammad Rashed Khan.
Mirza Fakhrul said that those allies who have not yet joined BNP will contest under their respective party symbols. He also added that if any BNP member contests in the seats left for allies, organisational action will be taken against them.
Mirza Fakhrul said discussions with allied parties on seat-sharing will continue, and if any decision is reached, it will be announced later.
For the parliamentary elections scheduled on 12 February, BNP has already announced potential party candidates for 272 constituencies.
The remaining 28 seats are being allocated to allies through agreements. Yesterday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh was allocated four seats—Sylhet-5, Brahmanbaria-2, Nilphamari-1, and Narayanganj-4. Today, a further 10 constituencies were allocated to allies.