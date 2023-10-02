AL leader calls for sending Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment

Patuakhali Bauphal upazila chairman and upazila Awami League general secretary Abdul Motaleb Hawlader has urged authorities to allow BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia to take treatment abroad even if it is necessary to amend the relevant law.
The AL leader made the call in a status from his own Facebook ID at 4:17pm on Sunday.
In response, leaders and activists of BNP hailed Abdul Motaleb while AL leaders-activists criticised him.
In his status, a person named Saidur Rahman, who claimed himself to be a supporter of the ruling party, commented, “Thanks for your unbiased thoughts. One cannot get people’s love by being ferocious.”
However, a Jubo League activist named Jamal Uddin commented, “Uncle, showing such sympathy is alright from a humanitarian point of view or it was right if a common man wrote it. But it doesn’t behoove you since you are an elected upazila chairman from the party and holding an important post of an upazila unit of Awami League. Do you think they will spare you if they ever come to power? Not at all.”
Leaders of the ruling party and its associate organisations criticised the status and sought organisational action be taken against him.
Upazila Jubo League’s organising secretary Md Ibrahim Khalil said, an upazila chairman elected from Awami League cannot post such a status as it breaches party’s discipline.
Upazila Swecchasebak League secretary Md Harun Or Rashid said, “I urge disciplinary action against him.”
Patuakhi district Awami League president Kazi Alamgir Hossain said the upazila chairman will be served show cause notice and organisational action would be taken against him.
Asked, AL leader Abdul Motaleb said prime minister Sheikh Hasina is a known for her benevolence and that’s why she allowed Khaleda Zia to stay at home.
“I believe Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League’s image will be further brightened if BNP leader Khaleda Zia is sent abroad for treatment. This is why I’ve posted the status,” Abdul Motaleb added.