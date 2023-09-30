Khaleda Zia will have to return to jail before going abroad for treatment: PM

VOA asked prime minister Sheikh Hasina. "We are hearing that BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's health is deteriorating. So will you be reconsidering the matter of sending her abroad for better medical treatment?"

In reply, prime minister Sheikh Hasina replied, "I ask you, which country in the world has it been possible to send a convicted person abroad for medical treatment? Which country will allow this? If they want to appeal for this, they have to go to the court. They have to take permission from the court. We have no scope to intervene in matters of the court."

She went on to say, "We have done what we could. With the authority of the government her sentence was suspended and permission was given for her to stay at home and undergo treatment.... She is undergoing treatment herself at Bangladesh's costliest hospital. And if they are to go abroad now, then the permission that I have given for her to stay at home, with have to be withdrawn. She will have to return to jail. She will be able to go if the court passes a ruling. That is the reality."