'Debate over Zia’s grave just to keep BNP under pressure'

It is not the government's priority to relocate the Zia's grave from Chandrima Udyan at this moment, some senior Awami League leaders feel.

The ruling party leaders have said the issue has been brought to the fore as a strategy to keep the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party under pressure.

Top leaders are speaking in the same manner after prime minster Sheikh Hasina recently said there is no body of Ziaur Rahman at Chandrima Udyan.

Although prime minister Sheikh Hasina's statement reveals no plan of relocating the grave of Zia, there is a political goal behind it, five senior leaders of Awami League central committee have said.

The Awami League leaders said that reactions of relocating Zia’s grave from Chandrima Udyan may be negative from the social and religious point of view. That’s why questions are raised first whether there is Zia’s body at Chandrima Udyan or not.

It does not bear any significance whether there is a grave or not if people are convinced to believe that there is no body of Zia in the grave. Thus political pressure on BNP mounts.