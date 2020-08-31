Decision on Khaleda Zia depends on her health and application: Law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said that a decision will be taken about BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia after checking her health condition and the contents of her application.

Speaking to newsmen at the secretariat after the cabinet meeting on Monday, the law minister said that Khaleda Zia is not out on bail. She has been released on humanitarian grounds for six months under executive order.

Minister Anisul Huq went on to say he had been informed that an application on behalf of Khaleda Zia had been submitted to the home ministry. The application, however, had not reached the law ministry as yet.