Decision on Khaleda Zia depends on her health and application: Law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq has said that a decision will be taken about BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia after checking her health condition and the contents of her application.
Speaking to newsmen at the secretariat after the cabinet meeting on Monday, the law minister said that Khaleda Zia is not out on bail. She has been released on humanitarian grounds for six months under executive order.
Minister Anisul Huq went on to say he had been informed that an application on behalf of Khaleda Zia had been submitted to the home ministry. The application, however, had not reached the law ministry as yet.
Khaleda Zia’s family had submitted the application, appealing for an extension of the suspension of her sentence and also for permission to go abroad on health grounds. The application was submitted on Tuesday to the home ministry by her brother Shameem Iskander.
After the verdict in the corruption case against her, BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia was sent to jail on 8 February 2018. On 25 March this year she was released for six months under executive order of the government. The government suspended her sentence for this span of time. Her six-month suspended sentence will end on 24 September.