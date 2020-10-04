Democracy can't be 'restored' if Khaleda not freed from jail: Gayeshwar

On 15 September, Khaleda Zia's conditional release from jail in two corruption cases was extended by another six months on two conditions as per Section 401(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).



As per the conditions, Khaleda Zia will not be allowed to go abroad for treatment. She will have to stay home and receive treatment there. She was released earlier on the same conditions on 25 March.



The BNP leader said their party's main target is to free the country and its people from injustice, unfairness and from the grasp of an autocratic regime.

"A national unity is necessary to do that and save the country, its independence and sovereignty," he said.



