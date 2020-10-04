Democracy can't be 'restored' if Khaleda not freed from jail: Gayeshwar

BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy on Thursday said it will not be possible to 'restore' democracy if party chairperson Khaleda Zia is not freed from jail, reports UNB.
The BNP leader also voiced frustration over their party's failure to free Khaleda Zia from jail through a movement while speaking at a discussion.
Ziaur Rahman Samaj Kalyan Parishad organised the programme at BNP's Naya Paltan central office in memory of professor Emajuddin Ahmed, Swechchasebak Dal president Shafiul Bari Babu and other BNP leaders who died recently.
On 15 September, Khaleda Zia's conditional release from jail in two corruption cases was extended by another six months on two conditions as per Section 401(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
As per the conditions, Khaleda Zia will not be allowed to go abroad for treatment. She will have to stay home and receive treatment there. She was released earlier on the same conditions on 25 March.
The BNP leader said their party's main target is to free the country and its people from injustice, unfairness and from the grasp of an autocratic regime.
"A national unity is necessary to do that and save the country, its independence and sovereignty," he said.
Gayeshwar called upon their party leaders and activists to get organised, forgetting any misunderstanding among themselves, to strengthen their movement for the 'restoration' of democracy.
"Much of the work to restore democracy will be done if we can arrange to bring her (Khaleda) to the streets by opening the doors of her house. Democracy will be freed if our leader is released," he said.