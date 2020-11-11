Dhaka-18, Sirajganj-1 by-elections Thursday

By-elections to two parliamentary constituencies -- Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 will be held on Thursday with participation of two major parties Awami League and BNP, reports UNB.

The voting will start with the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8:00am and continue uninterruptedly till 4:00pm.

Six contenders including AL nominated Md Habib Hasan, BNP nominated SM Jahangir, Jatiya Party’s Nasir Uddin Sarkar are in the election race in Dhaka-18.