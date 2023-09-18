You can't oust the govt through movements, Razzaque to BNP

Agriculture minister and Awami League (AL) presidium member Md Abdur Razzaque today urged the BNP leaders to participate in the upcoming elections coming out of the “wrong politics”.
"You (BNP) could not oust the government by waging movements, agitations, demonstrations, blockades and sit-in programmes . . . You will fall into deep depression after being failed in the field again. It's my humble request, please join polls coming out of the wrong path," he said.
The minister made the remarks while addressing a seminar titled 'Agricultural Revolution and impact of climate change' as the chief guest change' at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) auditorium in the capital on Monday.
Bangladesh Climate Change Journalists' Forum (BCCJF) and IDEB jointly organised the seminar with IDEB acting President Engineer Md Fazlur Rahman Khan in the chair.
"I came to know a while ago that BNP will continue various political programmes every day for the next 15 days. They are also threatening that they will take a position in Dhaka city and isolate the capital from the rest of the country," he said, adding," You could not succeed in movement in the last 14 years and you will not be able to succeed even in the next one and a half months as well."
Urging BNP to join the next parliament polls, the AL leader said, "We want to have a strong opposition party in Bangladesh. It is important for the accountability of any country's government".
IDEB general secretary Md Shamsur Rahman gave the vote of thanks at the seminar.