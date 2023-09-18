You can't oust the govt through movements, Razzaque to BNP

Bangladesh Climate Change Journalists' Forum (BCCJF) and IDEB jointly organised the seminar with IDEB acting President Engineer Md Fazlur Rahman Khan in the chair.



"I came to know a while ago that BNP will continue various political programmes every day for the next 15 days. They are also threatening that they will take a position in Dhaka city and isolate the capital from the rest of the country," he said, adding," You could not succeed in movement in the last 14 years and you will not be able to succeed even in the next one and a half months as well."



Urging BNP to join the next parliament polls, the AL leader said, "We want to have a strong opposition party in Bangladesh. It is important for the accountability of any country's government".

IDEB general secretary Md Shamsur Rahman gave the vote of thanks at the seminar.