Differences emerge between Khaleda and Tarique

Four of the 19 posts in BNP's policymaking standing committee remain vacant. These vacancies have also caused bitterness between the senior leaders and the party's top leadership. This was evident in the stern criticism of the party's top leadership recently made by three vice chairmen of the party, Shah Moazzem Hossain, Hafizuddin Ahmed and Shahjahan Omar.

Five senior leaders of the party, including the secretary general, spoke about the matter. They said that these leaders had vented their anger as they had not been accommodated in the standing committee.

BNP's central council meet was held in March 2016. Then 39 months after that, on 19 January last year Selima Rahman and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud were taken into the standing committee. This evoked mixed reaction within the party as many of the seniors had been bypassed. The rancour remains.

There are 15 members in the standing committee at present. Khaleda Zia is not free and Tarique Rahman is outside of the country. Rafiqul Islam Miah is seriously unwell. Salahuddin Ahmed is in India, faced with charges of illegal entry. Former army chief Mahbubur Rahman has tended in his resignation from the standing committee. No decision has been made as yet about accepting this resignation. So, at the most 11 persons attend the standing committee meeting when it is held.

There have been speculations about the standing committee ever since the party's sixth central council in 2016. It is often heard that vice chairmen Hafizuddin Ahmed, Abdullah Al Noman, Khandakar Mahbub Hossain, Abdul Awal Mintoo and Md Shahjahan are being brought into the standing committee. But the questions remains -- will these vacant posts be filled?

In the absence of Khaleda Zia, according to sources, Tarique Rahman wants to build up the standing committee to his liking. In keeping with this, Selima Rahman was taken on in the quota for women, and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud according to his own choice. Those to be accommodated in the future will be selected in this manner too.

The senior leaders are not pleased with this state of affairs. Of course, it has been no secret that the veteran leaders of the party are more comfortable to work alongside Khaleda Zia than with Tarique Rahman.

At a meeting of the standing committee in September, Tarique Rahman had reacted sharply to a statement of one of the members. The member was upset at his reaction and said he would not make any further statements about the party.