Disclose the identity of the ‘dreadful force’: Quader to Fakhrul

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader urged BNP’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to disclose the identity of the 'dreadful force' which he claimed to be working from behind the scene to silence the critics of the government, reports UNB.



AL general secretary and road transport minister Quader made the remarks at a press conference at his official residence on Monday. Quader said, "I call on the BNP’s secretary-general to reveal the identity of that dreadful force to the public."

‘A dreadful force’ is working with the government from behind the scenes to silence those who are opposing the government, alleged Mirza Fakhrul on Saturday. The BNP leader came up with the remark while speaking at a program marking the 14th year of BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman's imprisonment.