Khulna one step ahead in thwarting BNP’s programme

Khulna is one step ahead to foil Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) public rally as compared to Chattogram and Mymensingh. In Chattogram, leaders and activists of BNP were sporadically attacked and obstructed on their way to the rally.

Then in Mymensingh, apart from attacks and barricades, all sorts of vehicular movement on the road were called off without any prior announcement. This time, the announcement of suspending the bus services came some two days before the Khulna rally.

However, the ‘Khulna District Bus, Minibus, Coach and Microbus Owners Association’ has undertaken an innovative approach to suspend bus service in Khulna. In a press release on Wednesday they said, “Various vehicles, including ‘Nasimon’, ‘Korimon’, ‘Mahendra’, ‘easy-bikes’ and BRTC buses are plying on the roads and highways illegally. If the administration does not stop the movement of these illegal vehicles and shut down its counters on the road by 20 October, then all the buses under the bus owners association will be out of service on all routes for the next two days on 21 and 22 October."