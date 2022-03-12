Dr Kamal made Gono Forum president in a council marred by clashes

Later, police arrived and brought the situation under control. Following that the council began at around 11:00am with Mokabbir Khan in the chair.
Mokabbir Khan claimed "Some miscreants led by lawyer Mohsin Rashid carry out the attack to foil the council. They injured me storming into the auditorium. At least, two dozens of leaders and activists, including female leaders, have been wounded in this attack."
He alleged that police played the role of silent spectator though they were informed at the time of attack.
In the council, Mokabbir Khan proposed the name of Dr Kamal Hossain as the Gono Forum president. Then the leaders and activists of the auditorium raised their hands in support of his proposal.
Due to the illness, Kamal Hossain could not attend the meeting. In a letter, Dr Kamal said "I have always talked about unity. I hope all the leaders and activists of Gono Forum will work together to restore democracy, rule of law and the good governance in the country."
Earlier on 3 December, another section of Gono Forum led by Mostafa Mohsin (Montu) arranged a council at Engineers Institution auditorium in Dhaka to declare Mostafa Mohsin and Subrata Chowdhury as the president and general secretary respectively.