Dr Kamal made Gono Forum president in a council marred by clashes

The council of a faction of Gono Forum led by Dr Kamal Hossain came under attack on Saturday at National Press Club auditorium in Dhaka. The leaders and activists alleged a group of miscreants carried out the attack at around 10:00am when the council was scheduled to begin.

Eyewitness claimed some people carrying pipes entered into the auditorium at around 10:00am chanting slogans, which triggered brawls between both parties. They threw chairs and tore down the banner on the stage.