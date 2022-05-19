‘Dr Yunus blocked Padma bridge funds’

Referring to the Grameen Phone founder Dr Yunus, the prime minister said, “We had given him a proposal to become the advisor of Grameen Bank. That is something even higher. But he wanted to be MD. He just wouldn’t let go. But his age wouldn’t permit it.”

Yunus filed a case in this connection, the prime minister said, adding, “Whatever the court may be able to do, it can’t decrease his age by 10 years. Grameen Bank’s laws say an MD can remain in office up till 60 years of age. He was then 71. How could his age be decreased? He lost the case, but took revenge.”

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina went on to say, “We heard he and Mahfuz Anam went to America. They went to the state department. They emailed Hilary Clinton. Mr Zoellick was the president of the World Bank at the time. On his last working day, without any board meeting, he blocked the funds to Padma bridge.”