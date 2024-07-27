BNP calls for ‘national unity’ on one-point demand
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has called for a “national unity” to press home one-point demand of toppling the government in the context of mass arrest of opposition leaders and activists across the country and torture unleashed on them.
Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir sent a statement to the media in this regard on Friday night.
Mirza Fakhrul said any party could consent to the call by issuing a statement due to lack of time and scope of communication now.
A joint statement will be issued soon with the signatures of all the parties who would consent to the call, he added.
He said, “This historic declaration and document of national unity will speed up the liberation of the country and the nation, In Sha Allah.”
Mirza Fakhrul said, “We are calling for the formation of a ‘national unity’ of all the democratic political parties, social and cultural organisations, individuals and forces of the country at this critical moment for the nation on the basis of one-point for the greater national interest, restoration of looted democracy and voting rights, liberation of disenfranchised people and the nation.”
In the statement, the BNP secretary general also said, “We are calling for national unity among all the parties and alliances of the simultaneous movement under the leadership of BNP, all the left and right-leaning political parties, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and other religious and Islamic political parties and organisations.”