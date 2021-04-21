DUCSU ex-VP Nurul sued for ‘hurting religious sentiment’

One more case was filed against Nurul Haque, former vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU), for allegedly hurting religious sentiment in Chattogram, reports UNB.

Swechhasebak League leader Aziz Misir filed the case with Kotwali police station on Tuesday night.

Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Mohammad Nezam Uddin confirmed this.

Nezam said the case has been filed against Nurul under the Digital Security Act.

The allegations are being investigated, he added.