DUCSU ex-VP Nurul sued for ‘hurting religious sentiment’

One more case was filed against Nurul Haque, former vice-president of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU), for allegedly hurting religious sentiment in Chattogram, reports UNB.
Swechhasebak League leader Aziz Misir filed the case with Kotwali police station on Tuesday night.
Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Mohammad Nezam Uddin confirmed this.
Nezam said the case has been filed against Nurul under the Digital Security Act.
The allegations are being investigated, he added.
Aziz Misir alleged that Nurul had hurt religious values and sentiments of many religious leaders and activists in Bangladesh and tried to destroy communal harmony through offensive and false information via Facebook live.
On 14 April afternoon, Nurul said on Facebook live, “No Muslim can support Awami League. Those who support the Awami League are fake Muslims. They take bribes, engage in extortion, drug trafficking and tender business and claim themselves as Muslims.”
Earlier on Monday afternoon, Mahanagar Chhatra League leader Kishore Jahan Sourav filed a case under the Digital Security Act in Sylhet on the same charge.
There were two more cases filed against Nurul in Dhaka on Sunday.