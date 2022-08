Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Gono Odhikar Parishad have reached a consensus on waging a movement to oust this government and forming a post-polls national government aimed at repairing the state.

BNP secretary general MIrza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir disclosed this after a two-hour dialogue between BNP and Gono Odhikar Parishad at the BNP’s Naya Paltan office in Dhaka on Wednesday.