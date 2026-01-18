10-party electoral alliance: Fresh talks begin over allocation of 47 seats

Speaking to journalists after the meeting at Jamaat’s central office, Mamunul Haque said that since Islami Andolan is no longer part of the process, the remaining seats will be allocated through the same consensus-based mechanism used earlier.

The candidate considered strongest in each constituency will be nominated as the joint candidate of the 10-party alliance, he said.

Meanwhile, the National Citizen Party (NCP) also sees the exit of Islami Andolan as an opportunity to secure more seats. Party sources said the NCP had initially sought 35 to 40 seats from Jamaat and had submitted nomination papers in 47 constituencies with that goal in mind.

Under the earlier agreement, the party was allocated 30 seats. Now, following Islami Andolan’s withdrawal, the NCP has begun talks with Jamaat over the possibility of an increased allocation.