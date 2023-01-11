Politics

Development not possible with hostile relations with India: Quader

Prothom Alo English Desk
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Qader speaking to the visiting journalist from India on TuesdayBSS

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that development is not possible while maintaining hostile relations with India, reports UNB.

He said these things while participating in a meeting with Indian journalists visiting Bangladesh at the central office of Awami League at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue on Tuesday.

Obaidul Quader said, "There is no trusted friend of India like Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh. You must remember this. We have friendship with the Government of India, which is also flourishing."

How difficult will the next election be for the Awami League? In response to questions from Indian journalists, he said, "We have been in power for 15 years. We will go to the polls for the fourth term. It will be a little tougher than last time. One thing is that if we fail to manage the cost of living, it will become difficult." 

Eleven visiting Indian journalists were present at the exchange meeting. Notably, some 25 journalists from Kolkata and nine from Guwahati have been visiting Bangladesh on the invitation of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting since 6 January.

