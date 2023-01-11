Development not possible with hostile relations with India: Quader

Obaidul Quader said, "There is no trusted friend of India like Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh. You must remember this. We have friendship with the Government of India, which is also flourishing."

How difficult will the next election be for the Awami League? In response to questions from Indian journalists, he said, "We have been in power for 15 years. We will go to the polls for the fourth term. It will be a little tougher than last time. One thing is that if we fail to manage the cost of living, it will become difficult."