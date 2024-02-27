BNP didn’t not get what it wanted from US: Quader
Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that BNP did not get what it wanted from the United States (US).
"Awami League will work with foreign friends but do not accept domination. The reason for not showing any reaction after holding discussion with the American representatives is that the BNP did not get what it wanted from the US," he said.
Quader, the also the road, transport and bridges minister, came up with the remarks at a press conference organised at the political office of the Awami League President in city's Dhanmondi area.
Regarding the visit of the American delegation, the AL general secretary said that the US delegation came to advance relations with the government.
"We seek friendship with foreigners. We do not accept slavery to those who want to be masters instead of friends," he added.
In response to the question whether the government is worried about paying 300 crore dollar debt this year which is around double, he said the debt has to be paid.
Due to the global crisis, financial crisis has become a major problem all over the world, he said, adding that during this time the debt may increase compared to before but Bangladesh has not kept any record of defaulting and it (Bangladesh) will not be in debt.
Replying to another question whether there is the fear that the people may go against the government due to the increase in commodity prices, he said that the people of the country have proved that they does not worry about any political party's provocation and movement as they know what is happening in the world.
"People understand that there is no fault of the government here," he said.
People did not show any interest in their (BNP's) picnic party or gathering, he added.
Noting that due to the global crisis, the prices of goods are increasing all over the world, he said Bangladesh is not the only one facing this problem.
"But our people still have the purchasing power. We hope the commodities will be available in the next Ramadan as well," he said.
Criticising BNP's falsehood that it spreads all the time, Quader said it (BNP) wants to blame the government for its failures including not joining 7-January general polls and failing to wage movement.
"It is their negative mentality," he said.