Don’t create anarchy anymore on pretext of reforms: Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has urged the interim government to make arrangements for the next parliamentary elections soon, saying that the people prioritise their basic needs over the reforms.
“The commoners do not understand reforms. They care about food, clothing, and roof over their heads. Hence, do not try to create anarchy in the name of reforms. Make arrangements for elections soon. Please, let the people live in peace,” he told a rally at Laksam in Cumilla on Thursday.
To promote the party’s 31-point reform agenda, Laksam upazila, Laksam municipality, and Manoharganj upazila units of the BNP organised the rally, with Mirza Fakhrul Islam joining as the chief guest.
In his speech, the BNP secretary general underscored the need for a quick election to stabilise the nation. “Please announce the election date soon and provide an electoral roadmap instead of putting the nation in uncertainty. Unstable Bangladesh needs to be stabilised through an election.”
He also urged political parties to act responsibly, saying, “Do not make any statements that confuses the nation. We want responsible behaviour from the political parties. Bangladesh is going through a transitional phase. Fascism has destroyed everything across the country. This government is operating thanks to our support.”
The party’s central industrial affairs secretary, Abul Kalam, presided over the rally, with vice chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu as the main speaker. Among other guests were BNP chairperson’s adviser Monirul Haque Chowdhury, employment affairs secretary Zakaria Taher, and relief and rehabilitation secretary Amin Ur Rashid Yasin.