Don’t create anarchy anymore on pretext of reforms: Fakhrul 

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has urged the interim government to make arrangements for the next parliamentary elections soon, saying that the people prioritise their basic needs over the reforms.

“The commoners do not understand reforms. They care about food, clothing, and roof over their heads. Hence, do not try to create anarchy in the name of reforms. Make arrangements for elections soon. Please, let the people live in peace,” he told a rally at Laksam in Cumilla on Thursday.