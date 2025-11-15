If BNP goes to power, 'absolute trust and faith in Almighty Allah' to be reinstated in Constitution: Salahuddin Ahmed
BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed remarked that during the tenure of martyred President Ziaur Rahman, the phrase ‘absolute trust and faith in the Almighty Allah’ was included in the Preamble of the Constitution and in the fundamental principles of state policy but it was removed later.
If BNP comes to power, it will be reinstated in the Constitution, he added.
Salahuddin Ahmed said this today, Saturday afternoon, while speaking as the keynote speaker at the International Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Grand Conference held at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka.
The BNP leader said that due to division and weakness among Muslims as a community, Muslims across the world including Palestinians in Gaza and the Rohingya in Arakan are facing genocide and persecution.
The BNP leader said, “Insha’Allah, if Allah grants us the responsibility to govern Bangladesh, if the people of this country place their trust in us with affection, if you all extend your cooperation, the political leaders seated on the stage, the spiritual guides, the scholars, the revered leaders of the faith who guide us, if you all remain united, then all the demands you have raised today, Insha’Allah, we will take the necessary legal measures…”
Before he could finish his speech, many on the stage and in the front rows began clamouring, demanding that Salahuddin Ahmed himself declare the Qadianis as kafir (non-believers).
Addressing them Salahuddin Ahmed then said, “All legal measures will be taken through discussions in the National Parliament, Insha’Allah. For that, the whole nation must remain united. Whatever the case, the language you are asking me to use is not the language of law. The legal language is that to implement these matters, to adopt this proposal, everyone must remain united. Muslims throughout the country must stand together. Insha’Allah, we will accept your proposal.”