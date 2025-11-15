If BNP goes to power, 'absolute trust and faith in Almighty Allah' to be reinstated in Constitution: Salahuddin Ahmed

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed remarked that during the tenure of martyred President Ziaur Rahman, the phrase ‘absolute trust and faith in the Almighty Allah’ was included in the Preamble of the Constitution and in the fundamental principles of state policy but it was removed later.

If BNP comes to power, it will be reinstated in the Constitution, he added.

Salahuddin Ahmed said this today, Saturday afternoon, while speaking as the keynote speaker at the International Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Grand Conference held at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka.