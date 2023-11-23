Smaller parties joining the election fray

However, there has been little progress in the projection that several prominent leaders from the de facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) would break away with the party and contest the election joining the Trinamool BNP and Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), known as king’s parties.

Sources said the higher echelon of the government is not happy with the situation. That is why they have been thinking about deferring the date of submission of nomination papers to encourage a few active BNP leaders and few more parties to contest the election.

Khelafat Majlish (Wall Clock) and Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan (Banyan Tree) will hold their majlish-e-shura meetings on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Sources said the two parties will take decisions whether to contest or not in the upcoming parliamentary elections there.