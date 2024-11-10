Students hold mass gathering at Zero Point

The Anti-discrimination Student Movement's 'Fascism Prevention Mancha' has organised a mass gathering on the street in front of the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque around 12:30pm today, Sunday.

The spot, where the mass gathering has been organised, is within the 100 metres from Shaheed Noor Hossain Chattar.

The Fascism Prevention Mancha organised the event demanding justice for the ‘fallen fascist Awami League’.