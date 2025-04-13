You are definitely unelected, that to be reminded everyday: BNP leader Salahuddin

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has castigated remarks made by various advisers of the interim government suggesting that the public wants professor Muhammad Yunus’s government for five years.

“You cannot be an alternative to an elected government. You are undeniably unelected. You will be reminded of that every single day," he added.

Salahuddin Ahmed made these remarks as the chief guest at the National Representative Conference 2025 organised by the Bhasani Followers' Council at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Sunday afternoon.

Addressing the interim government, the BNP leader said, “If you talk about democracy but move in the opposite direction, if you talk about elections but create confusion around it—how can that be good for democracy? Is this what people expected from a mass uprising? Was this the people’s aspiration?”

Criticising the advisers' comments, Salahuddin said, “When the chief adviser has promised elections by December and the BNP is demanding a roadmap for elections, we now hear from different advisers at different times that the people want them for five years. We've seen many comments demanding the resignation of the home affairs adviser… Has he not seen those?”