Mirza Fakhrul's bail plea to be heard 9 Jan

A court fixed 9 January for hearing the bail petition of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in nine separate cases filed with Ramna and Paltan Police Stations.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rezaul Karim fixed the date, Mirza Fakhrul's lawyer Syed Jainul Abedin Mezbah confirmed Prothom Alo.

The High Court on Thursday ordered the chief metropolitan magistrate of Dhaka to accept and dispose of the bail petitions of Mirza Fakhrul after hearing in the nine cases.

