Mirza Fakhrul's bail plea to be heard 9 Jan

A court fixed 9 January for hearing the bail petition of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in nine separate cases filed with Ramna and Paltan Police Stations.
Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rezaul Karim fixed the date, Mirza Fakhrul's lawyer Syed Jainul Abedin Mezbah confirmed Prothom Alo.
The High Court on Thursday ordered the chief metropolitan magistrate of Dhaka to accept and dispose of the bail petitions of Mirza Fakhrul after hearing in the nine cases.
On October 29, police filed a case with Ramna Police Station on charges of vandalism and attack on the chief justice's residence during a BNP rally on 28 October.
Apart from Mirza Fakhrul, 59 BNP leaders and activists, including standing committee member Mirza Abbas, were accused in the case.
Fakhrul was arrested in the case on 29 October and has been in jail since then.