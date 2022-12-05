BNP to surrender like Pakistanis 10 December: Information Minister

The minister was addressing a rally jointly organised by Awami League city, north and south district units, at Polo Ground in Awami League. AL city unit acting president Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury chair the programme.
Hasan said Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had called for independence on 7 March in 1971 from the Suhrawardy Udyan. For this, BNP doesn’t like the ground and the party wants to create chaos in Dhaka, he added.
He further said the Polo Ground became full to the brim with enthusiastic people as eight to 10 times more people were outside of the venue. “Eight to 10 times more people have gathered than expected outside the Polo Ground after filling up the field as huge enthusiasm took place among the people of Chattogram,” said Hasan, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League.
The minister said the port city has been changed in the last 14 years under the magical leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The prime minister will inaugurate the first ever tunnel in South Asia under the river within a few days as she has already declared the end of the construction works, he added.
The minister said another port is going to be built by ‘Bay Terminal’ while the construction works of Kutubdia Deep Sea Port nears completion. A few days ago, the prime minister had announced that there will be metro rail in Chattogram and rail will run under the subway, he added.
Development activities worth more than hundreds of billions of taka have taken place in the port city in the last 14 years, said Hasan.
The minister said Bangladesh has changed and it has been only possible for the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.