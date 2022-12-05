BNP to surrender like Pakistanis 10 December: Information Minister

The minister was addressing a rally jointly organised by Awami League city, north and south district units, at Polo Ground in Awami League. AL city unit acting president Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury chair the programme.

Hasan said Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had called for independence on 7 March in 1971 from the Suhrawardy Udyan. For this, BNP doesn’t like the ground and the party wants to create chaos in Dhaka, he added.

He further said the Polo Ground became full to the brim with enthusiastic people as eight to 10 times more people were outside of the venue. “Eight to 10 times more people have gathered than expected outside the Polo Ground after filling up the field as huge enthusiasm took place among the people of Chattogram,” said Hasan, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League.