AL keeps doors of dialogue open: Agriculture Minister

Noting that the next national polls will be held in time in a free and fair manner as per the country’s constitution, Razzaque said it matters nothing whether BNP comes to the election or not.

“We will try till the last stage, so that BNP takes part in the polls,” he added.

Speaking about the international acceptability of the elections, the agriculture minister said, of course, the election will be accepted by the international communities, because they will consider the situation and the government’s sincerity.