EC formation: Names of 10 should be disclosed for transparency, experts say

Eminent citizens have said proposed names of 10 people for the appointment of the chief election commissioner and four commissioners should be disclosed for the sake of transparency.

Nondisclosure of names before sending to the president is not consistence with the law, they said adding it will create doubt among the people.

The election commission is being constituted in accordance with the law for the first time in the country. Eligibility and ineligibility as a commissioner have been stated in the law. The law says the president will form a search committee to find eligible persons to fill up vacant posts of chief election commissioner and other commissioners.

The committee will recommend two persons against a vacant post. The president will give the final appointment from the recommended names.