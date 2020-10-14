EC to file a lawsuit against MP Nixon

The election commission (EC) has decided to file a case against Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon, an independent MP from Faridpur-4 constituency, said Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda.

The decision has been made as he had violated the code of conduct during the Charbhadrasan upazila parishad by-elections on 10 October. Nurul Huda said the case would be filed on Wednesday or Thursday.

The CEC told this to media after a meeting on law and order situation in the Dhaka-5 and Dhaka-17 by-polls at the election building in capital’s Agargaon area on Wednesday afternoon.