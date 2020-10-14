EC to file a lawsuit against MP Nixon

The election commission (EC) has decided to file a case against Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury alias Nixon, an independent MP from Faridpur-4 constituency, said Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda.
The decision has been made as he had violated the code of conduct during the Charbhadrasan upazila parishad by-elections on 10 October. Nurul Huda said the case would be filed on Wednesday or Thursday.
The CEC told this to media after a meeting on law and order situation in the Dhaka-5 and Dhaka-17 by-polls at the election building in capital’s Agargaon area on Wednesday afternoon.
He also said the MP had behaved illegally and the commission had enough information in this regard. “Police will investigate the matter later. A three-member inquiry committee will be formed to look into whether there are any further allegations.”
Earlier, Faridpur deputy commissioner (DC) Atul Sarkar was threatened by MP Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury. He called the UNO of Charbhadrasan and swore at the AC (land) of Bhanga upazila.
The two incidents took place on 10 October during the by-elections for the post of Charbhadrasan upazila parishad chairman. Video and audio clips of the two incidents also spread through social media.