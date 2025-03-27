BNP opposes changes to fundamental principles of Constitution

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expressed its opposition to the recommendations of the Constitutional Reform Commission, which proposes excluding nationalism, socialism, and secularism from the fundamental principles of the Constitution and the core principles of state governance.

The party believes that a more reasonable approach would be to restore Articles 8, 9, 10, and 12 of the Constitution to their pre-15th Amendment status.

BNP conveyed its stance in response to the Constitutional Reform Commission’s recommendations, which were submitted to the National Consensus Commission earlier this week.

Additionally, last Sunday, BNP submitted detailed opinions on the recommendations of five different reform commissions, including those related to constitutional changes.

According to relevant sources, BNP has supported maintaining the National Parliament’s term at five years, rejecting the reform commission’s recommendation to reduce it to four years. The party also opposes the proposal that the Prime Minister cannot simultaneously serve as the head of a political party and the Leader of Parliament.

BNP argues that such matters should be left to the discretion of the political party in question. In its explanation, BNP stated that whether one or multiple individuals hold the positions of Prime Minister or Leader of the House should be a party decision, and imposing constitutional restrictions on this matter would contradict the fundamental principles of parliamentary democracy.