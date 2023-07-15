Dr Kamal urges govt to sit for dialogue for fair election

Gonoforum president Dr Kamal Hossain has urged the government to immediately sit with all political parties for dialogue for the sake of making the upcoming national election a free, fair and participatory one.
He said the constitution states people are the owner of the state. The people want to from a government in democratic process through exercising their franchise in a peaceful atmosphere. Yet, they are fighting for the establishment of the fundamental voting rights today.
Kamal Hossain made these remarks at a meeting of the party’s central committee at Gonoforum’s central office in Paltan on Saturday, said a press release sent by Gonoforum general secretary to the media on Saturday afternoon.
The press release states Kamal Hossain said at Gonoforum’s central committee, “Democracy, justice, establishment of human rights and building a society free from oppression were the main principles of the independence, which was achieved through liberation war. But, conflict and disbelief among political parties has threatened the achievement of the liberation war today.”
“Today, the country is in an extreme crisis because of unrestrained oppression and repression by the government. Foreign countries have gotten the opportunity to raise question on our democracy and election. As a result we as the nation are ashamed.”
Gonoforum general president Mizanur Rahman, presidium member Mokabbir Khan, Mofijul Islam Khan, Altaf Hossain, AR Jahangir, Moshtak Ahemmed and Shah Nuruzzman, among others, spoke at the meeting.