Only one election to be held under caretaker govt: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has reiterated their demand for the resignation of the government.

He said, “Now we have only one demand and that is the resignation of Sheikh Hasina and her government. Dissolve the parliament and handover the power to a non-partisan and neutral caretaker government.”

“The country must be run by a new parliament and that parliament will come through a new election held under a caretaker government. There will be only one election and it will be held under a caretaker government,” the BNP secretary general added.