Expatriates make their presence felt in electioneering in Sylhet–Sunamganj

US expatriate Abdur Rab arrived in Bangladesh on 2 January. He has not spent a single day at home since his return. Every day, he has been conducting door-to-door campaigning in various constituencies of Sylhet district in support of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidates, seeking votes. After the election, he plans to return to the United States.

UK expatriate Mohammad Abul Hossain has also returned home and joined the election campaign. A resident of Jagannathpur pourashava in Sunamganj, he said he came to Bangladesh about a month ago with several friends and has been working for the local BNP candidate.

Abdur Rab and Abul Hossain are not alone. Thousands of expatriates like them have become active in electioneering in Sylhet and Sunamganj. Some have come from the United States, others from the United Kingdom.

There are also expatriates from France, Belgium, other European countries, the Middle East and elsewhere. Some support the BNP, others Jamaat-e-Islami. Supporters of the National Citizen Party (NCP), Khelafat Majlis, Islami Andolan and other parties have also returned to vote and to take part in campaigning.

However, despite the influx of expatriates, local residents say the electoral atmosphere in Sylhet has not yet fully gathered momentum. They believe the campaign mood will intensify in about a week.