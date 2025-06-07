BNP resolute on demand for elections by December

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has reiterated its proposal of holding the next national parliamentary election by December this year. The decision was made during a meeting of the party’s Standing Committee on Friday night. The meeting was presided over by BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, who joined virtually from London.

Following the meeting, senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi issued a press release to the media, outlining the party’s stance on the election.

Earlier on Friday evening, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus delivered a televised address to the nation, stating that the upcoming general election would be held on any day in the first half of April next year.