Awami League calls peace, democracy, dev rally on 30 Jan
Ruling Awami League (AL) has announced peace, democracy, and development rallies in upazilas, districts, and metropolitan cities across the country on 30 January.
The announcement came from a peace and democracy rally of the party in Dhaka, soon after the BNP called black-flag processions across the country on 30 January, protesting against the commodity price hikes and demanding a fair election under a neutral caretaker government.
Addressing the rally, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, “There will be peace, democracy, and development rallies in all metropolitan cities, districts, and upazilas on 30 January. On that day, you, equipped with the red-green flag, will say how there will be democracy, peace, and development. Our leaders and activists will remain on guard across the country.”
Earlier on the day, the BNP held a black-flag procession in the capital’s Naya Paltan area. Quader described the programme as a ‘mourning procession’ and said the black-flag procession was fake and that of 30 January would be fake too.
“Leaders and activists (of BNP) are frustrated as there are no people (with them). Because they do not have any trust in their leader Tarique Zia in London. Those who have no people with them are fake. The game of the election is over, now it is the turn for politics,” he added.
BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy announced the 30 January programme at the black-flag procession at Naya Paltan.
Referring to him, Quader said, “Mr. Gayeshwar, you have appeared at Naya Paltan today. Where have you been for so many days? You said we will not find alleys… but who fled?”