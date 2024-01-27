Awami League calls peace, democracy, dev rally on 30 Jan

“Leaders and activists (of BNP) are frustrated as there are no people (with them). Because they do not have any trust in their leader Tarique Zia in London. Those who have no people with them are fake. The game of the election is over, now it is the turn for politics,” he added.

BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy announced the 30 January programme at the black-flag procession at Naya Paltan.

Referring to him, Quader said, “Mr. Gayeshwar, you have appeared at Naya Paltan today. Where have you been for so many days? You said we will not find alleys… but who fled?”