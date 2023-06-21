Voting begins in Sylhet, Rajshahi city corporations

“Five tiers of Security measures have been taken to hold the election in a free, fair and credible manner,” he said, adding that police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Ansar and Armed Police have been deployed as part of security measures.

The Sylhet City Corporation sources said there are 42 wards in the city corporation.

The total number of voters in the Sylhet City Corporation is 487,753, Faisal said adding: “Elections will be held using EVMs in 190 centres under 42 wards of the city corporation.”

In Rajshahi, the city corporation (RCC) election is being held for the seventh time since its establishment in 1987.

For the first time in RCC’s history, election is being held in EVM in all the 155 centres. There will also be close circuit cameras in each of the centres.

The regional election office has adopted all sorts of necessary preparations in coordination with all the authorities concerned, including law enforcing agencies, to make the election successful.

It has imparted training to 155 presiding officers, 1153 assistance presiding officers and 3,459 polling officers to oversee the election.