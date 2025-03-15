Election should be held after finishing reforms quickly, BNP tells Guterres

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) informed the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres that the party was the first to speak about reforms.

BNP also told the UN chief that the national election should be held after carrying out electoral reforms as soon as possible.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told this to the journalists after a meeting with the UN secretary general at the Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka on Saturday.