Awami League postpones its rally on Monday

Awami League has postponed its Monday's peace rally at the old trade fair ground in the capital's Agargaon area, according to party insiders.
The ruling Awami League made the announcement after BNP declared that they will hold public rallies across the country on Monday.
Dhaka city north and south units of Awami League were supposed to hold the peace rally at the old trade fair ground in the capital's Agargaon area on Monday.
Awami League on Sunday said they have postponed the rally.
The party will organise demonstrations and protest rallies at the thana level across the country today, Sunday.
In all thanas of Dhaka city north and south units, Awami League will hold demonstrations and protest rallies today, Sunday.
Awami League is organising these programmes in protest against torching several buses and clashes centering BNP's sit-in programmes at the entry points of Dhaka on Saturday.