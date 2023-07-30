Awami League postpones its rally on Monday

Awami League has postponed its Monday's peace rally at the old trade fair ground in the capital's Agargaon area, according to party insiders.

The ruling Awami League made the announcement after BNP declared that they will hold public rallies across the country on Monday.

Dhaka city north and south units of Awami League were supposed to hold the peace rally at the old trade fair ground in the capital's Agargaon area on Monday.