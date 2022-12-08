Mirza Fakhrul barred from entering Naya Paltan headquarters

“No BNP leader and activists are being allowed to enter the party head office. Even I was stopped,” he said.
Police have closed the roads from Nightingale intersection in Kakrail towards the BNP headquarters in Naya Paltan following a clash between the law enforcement and the BNP leaders and activists in Naya Paltan area on Wednesday afternoon.
Police claimed to have recovered 15 cocktails from the BNP office and defused those.
Regarding this, Mirza Fakhrul said all of those were conspiracies of the government and the police.
After talking to the newspersons at Nightingale intersection Mirza Fakhrul returned. Earlier in the day, he went to a Dhaka court to register his attendance in a sabotage case filed three years ago.
BNP is set to hold a mass rally in Dhaka on 10 December. Amid discussion and furore over the venue of the rally, police and BNP men locked in clashes at Naya Paltan on Wednesday afternoon, leaving a person, Mokbul Ahmed, killed and at least 50 others injured.
Following the clash, police conducted a raid at the BNP headquarters and detained several hundred leaders and activists including Amanullah Aman, Abdus Salam, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Khairul Kabir, Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie, Shimul Biswas and former president of Chhatra Dal Abdul Kader Bhuiyan.
When police was conducting the raid at the BNP headquarters, protesting the raid party’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir sat in front of the office for three-and-a-half hours.