Mirza Fakhrul barred from entering Naya Paltan headquarters

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir could not enter the party’s headquarters at Naya Paltan in the capital as police barred him at Nightingale intersection in Kakrail.

Mirza Fakhrul came to Nightingale intersection at around 11 am to go to the party office but the policemen stopped him there.

Later, he talked to newspersons at Nightingale intersection.