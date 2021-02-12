EVM can detect votes not cast for the 'boat' symbol

Lakshmipur Awami League’s general secretary Nur Uddin Chowdhury alias Nayan said anyone voting for symbols other than Awami League’s ‘boat’ can be identified by the electronic voting machines (EVM).

The Awami League leader warned the voters against voting for other parties in the district’s Ramgati pourashava polls.

“EVM is such a system, where we can detect who voted for symbols other than boat. Boat got 2300 votes at a center in Chattogram while sheaf of paddy (BNP’s electoral symbol) received only one vote. The leaders of that ward detected the person who voted for BNP the following day. It can be detected,” the Awami League leader said while speaking at a rally at Char Sekandar Safi Academy on Wednesday.