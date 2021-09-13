Ex-DUCSU VP Nurul to form new political party this month

Former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur is going to launch a new political party this month. The name of the new party is yet to be finalised but it might be either ‘Gana Adhikar Parishad’ or ‘Bangladesh Adhikar Party’. The organisers of the party said they are eying to participate the next general election independently.

Sources said organisers of the party wanted to make Gonoshasthaya Kendra's founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury as party chief. However, he does not want to take charge although he is interested to be in the party. The organisers now want a senior citizen of Zafrullah’s stature as the party’s chief. They have discussed with several persons to this end.

Zafrullah told Prothom Alo, “I don’t have the age to take charge of a political party. Mobilising a new party requires visiting the whole country while the party’s opponent is a fascist government.”