Who would come to power if I’m overthrown, asks PM Hasina
“Who would come to power if I’m overthrown,” asked prime minister and governing Bangladesh Awami League president Sheikh Hasina Thursday.
She said, “Who would come to power? Who would work for the country, whom do they want to bring power? This is not clear. And, since this is not clear, they are not getting the response of the people.”
The prime minister was addressing a media conference on her Thailand visit at the Ganabhaban, her official residence.
The newspersons, however, asked her on the country’s political situation and the upcoming upazila parishad elections.
Responding to a question, the AL president said, “The left-leaning parties have made a 90° turn. I have one question; especially the radical left, I always think they are progressive parties, and they are pro-people parties and so on. My question is - it’s alright they want to overthrow me. Could they decide then, who would come afterwards?”
The question was asked to the prime minister following her remarks at a meeting of the Awami League Central Working Committee Tuesday, where she said, “The radical left and radical right jointly want to topple the government.”
Speaking about this Sheikh Hasina said, “Who would come to power? Who would work for the country, whom do they want to bring power? This is not clear. And, since this is not clear, they are not getting the response of the people. They have been waging movement from abroad. We have made digital Bangladesh; they have been waging movement online every day, issuing orders. Those who have been waging the movement, let them do that, I’m not barring them.”
Responding to another query, the ruling party president said, “People are my strength. I will stay in power as long as they want me here. I have been working for the betterment of the people. Therefore, we return with a victory no matter how many conspiracies, barriers are set. It reflects the people's will.”
With utter dismay, she drew attention to the situation in Bangladesh 15 years ago and asked if there had been no changes during the following years. She reiterated that the 7 January election was the most free and fair election in comparison with all previous polls and it protected the people’s right to vote.
Regarding the instruction for lawmakers to refrain from fielding their relatives in the upcoming upazila polls, the prime minister said, “We said it as we want the election to be influence-free, so that people cast their votes freely. It does not imply that one will set his son at a place, his wife at another. It cannot happen, rather the workers should get opportunities… This is what we intend to say.”
Sheikh Hasina came down harshly on the US authorities due to their handling of student protests on the Palestine issue.
“I think, our police can follow the US police’s style to suppress a movement, and the journalists will extend their support in this regard. I can recall the moments on 28 October, 2023 when I asked the police to maintain patience. Due to the patience, the policemen were beaten to death, their hospital came under attack, and vehicles were vandalised. Hence, I think our police can follow the US style of suppressing a movement,” she said.
Over the repatriation of trespassers of Myanmar, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said she discussed the issue during her meeting with her Thai counterpart.
She received assurance in response that Thailand will consider the issue with importance and take initiative to solve the issues associated with Myanmar.