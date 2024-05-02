Who would come to power if I’m overthrown, asks PM Hasina

Speaking about this Sheikh Hasina said, “Who would come to power? Who would work for the country, whom do they want to bring power? This is not clear. And, since this is not clear, they are not getting the response of the people. They have been waging movement from abroad. We have made digital Bangladesh; they have been waging movement online every day, issuing orders. Those who have been waging the movement, let them do that, I’m not barring them.”

Responding to another query, the ruling party president said, “People are my strength. I will stay in power as long as they want me here. I have been working for the betterment of the people. Therefore, we return with a victory no matter how many conspiracies, barriers are set. It reflects the people's will.”

With utter dismay, she drew attention to the situation in Bangladesh 15 years ago and asked if there had been no changes during the following years. She reiterated that the 7 January election was the most free and fair election in comparison with all previous polls and it protected the people’s right to vote.