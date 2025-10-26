BNP, Jamaat, NCP raise allegations of bias, advisers embarrassed

Differences persist among the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP) on various political issues, including the July National Charter. The latest controversy stems from allegations by these three parties that some members of the Advisory Council are biased toward particular political groups. The claims have caused discomfort among several advisers.

None of the parties have publicly named the advisers in question, but discussions within the council and the broader political sphere suggest that seven to eight names are being circulated.

On Friday, Adviser for Road Transport, Railways, and Power Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan addressed the issue on Facebook. He wrote, “Questions have been raised about the neutrality of advisers during the chief adviser’s meetings with three political parties. My name is reportedly on one party’s list. I can only say that I am not accustomed to thinking or deciding with bias. I have always acted without favour or prejudice in the government’s decision-making process.”