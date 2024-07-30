Jamaat to be banned in a way that they don’t get scope to do politics: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the government will implement the decision of the 14-party alliance of banning Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir.

"The government will implement the decision of 14-party alliance led by Awami League on banning Jamaat-Shibir after evaluating the legal aspects so that they don't get any opportunity to do politics through loopholes of the law," he said.

The AL general secretary said this while addressing a joint meeting of presidents and general secretaries of AL Dhaka south and north units and other associate bodies of the party at AL central office at city's Bangabandhu Avenue.