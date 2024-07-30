Jamaat to be banned in a way that they don’t get scope to do politics: Quader
Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the government will implement the decision of the 14-party alliance of banning Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir.
"The government will implement the decision of 14-party alliance led by Awami League on banning Jamaat-Shibir after evaluating the legal aspects so that they don't get any opportunity to do politics through loopholes of the law," he said.
The AL general secretary said this while addressing a joint meeting of presidents and general secretaries of AL Dhaka south and north units and other associate bodies of the party at AL central office at city's Bangabandhu Avenue.
In the beginning of the meeting, a prayer was held for eternal peace of the departed souls of those killed and early recovery of those injured in recent countrywide violence. Later, they observed one-minute silence in the memory of the deceased.
Quader said different political, social and liberation war organisations and civil society have been demanding the ban of Jamaat-e-Islami and Chhatra Shibir for long. Gana Adalat (public court) led by 'Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee' under the leadership of Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam and later Ganajagoron Mancha also demanded the banning of Jamaat-Shibir, he added.
As per the Representation of the People Order (RPO), he said, a political party could not take part in the election if the party has no registration with Election Commission. There are such examples in the world.
The minister said the International Crimes Tribunal mentioned the Jamaat had relation with war crimes. In fact, Jamaat is an evil communal force in the guise of religion, he said.
Earlier, he said, “They (Jamaat-Shibir activists) were involved in plotting conspiracy and violent activities and those were proved.”
He said everyone knows who used the students, where meetings were held and who financed the violent activities. It is now clear and there is no scope of making confusion among the countrymen, he added.
Criticising a comment of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the AL general secretary said he is spreading propaganda over the arrest issue. Police didn't arrest any innocent person. Rather they are arresting those who were involved in recent mayhem seeing the video footage, said Quader.
He urged all AL leaders and activists to remain alert against all conspiracies of BNP and Jamaat.