Settlement on streets if words can’t yield results: Mirza Fakhrul

Once again opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has demanded the next parliamentary election to be held under a non-party caretaker government.
“We don’t want any election under Sheikh Hasina. We demand it to be held under a caretaker government. If words don’t produce the results, the issue will be settled on the streets. We have covered a lot of ground to press home our demand. Our victory is certain,” said Mirza Fakhrul on Monday.
He was speaking as chief guest at a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital protesting at “the attack of police and leaders and activists of governing Awami League and its front organisations” on their peaceful sit-in programmes at the important entrances of Dhaka from other districts and “torture and mass arrest of party activists” on Saturday.
He said the next course of action will be announced after a discussion with the like-minded parties and alliances.
“The people of the country have awakened en masse with singular demand – resignation of the government,” Fakhrul said.
The senior BNP leader also claimed they (the Awami League government) do not have any support at home and abroad.
Addressing the rally, the BNP secretary general also said, “The government is so afraid that it has arrested 1200 people. Houses were searched last night (Sunday). Could they stop by doing this in the last 15 years? There will be no benefit of arrests this time.”
Mirza Fakhrul also said Awami League has become “bold out” at the “googly” of BNP on Friday and Saturday. “They could not even understand the flight of ball.”
“The worst thing they did … this happens in this country … Gayeshwar, who took part in the liberation war, they threw him on the road by beating and continued beating. Then they staged a drama. They took a video by serving him food. Could this tarnish the image of Gayeshwar? No,” he added.
The BNP secretary general warned the government saying, “You won’t get the path to flee if you don’t stage this. There is still time, do not obstruct our movement. We have been conducting peaceful programmes so far. The government will be ousted through peaceful programmes.”
‘Attacks, filing cases won’t work, we’ll return after overthrowing govt’
The leaders of the de facto opposition alleged that the police and the leaders and activists of Awami League have been trying to suppress the ongoing peaceful programme of the BNP. But this time the movement cannot be suppressed as was done in the past. If necessary they would change strategy to establish the right to vote by facing the ruling party in the streets. The BNP leaders said they would return only after overthrowing the government.
Remarking that Awami League has rotten and spreading bad odour in the country, Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal general secretary Shahidul Islam said, “They are trying to suppress to movement by killing the BNP leaders and activists. But the movement cannot be stopped until the fall of the government.”
BNP-leaning physicians’ organisation, Doctors’ Association of Bangladesh (DAB) president Harun Al Rashid said at the rally that they (AL) thought they would stop the movement by attacking it. But that won’t be possible now.
Jatiyatabadi Swechchhsebak Dal president SM Zilani said the employees of the republic opened firing on a peaceful programme of BNP at Naya Paltan on Friday and injured 40 people. Five people have been arrested while undergoing treatment, he alleged.
Warning the law enforcement, Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal president Sultan Salauddin said, “Trial of the over-enthusiastic police officials, who have been attacking the BNP programmes, will be held a day.”
BNP’s social welfare affairs secretary Kamruzzaman announced to stay on the streets at the order of Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman. “Awami League is watching black smokes all around now.”
Speaking at the rally, BNP’s health affairs secretary Rafiqul Islam said the government is repeating its past games. They are burning the buses and shifting the blame on the opposition, he added.
BNP’s publicity affairs secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury said, “We talked to the police commissioner about conducting a peaceful programme; we informed them of it. Despite this police attacked us, and made arrests. Many of the Jubo League and Bangladesh Chhatra League carried out the attacks wearing police’s outfit.”