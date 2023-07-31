Settlement on streets if words can’t yield results: Mirza Fakhrul

The leaders of the de facto opposition alleged that the police and the leaders and activists of Awami League have been trying to suppress the ongoing peaceful programme of the BNP. But this time the movement cannot be suppressed as was done in the past. If necessary they would change strategy to establish the right to vote by facing the ruling party in the streets. The BNP leaders said they would return only after overthrowing the government.

Remarking that Awami League has rotten and spreading bad odour in the country, Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal general secretary Shahidul Islam said, “They are trying to suppress to movement by killing the BNP leaders and activists. But the movement cannot be stopped until the fall of the government.”

BNP-leaning physicians’ organisation, Doctors’ Association of Bangladesh (DAB) president Harun Al Rashid said at the rally that they (AL) thought they would stop the movement by attacking it. But that won’t be possible now.